AHSP of P-7 Parachute System handed over to DRDO laboratory

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) of the P-7 Parachute System has been handed over to the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) by a key DRDO laboratory, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The AHSP is the authority responsible for generating, maintaining, updating or declaring obsolete the entire history and technical information of defence products.

The AHSP of the P-7 Parachute System has been handed over to the DGQA by the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), Agra.

Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat handed over the AHSP at a ceremony held at the DRDO Bhawan here on Monday, the defence ministry said.

"ADRDE has successfully designed, developed and qualified the P-7 Parachute System. Gliders India Limited (Ordnance Parachute Factory), GIL (OPF), Kanpur has fabricated the parachute system, which is capable of safely dropping payloads of up to 9.5 tonne from IL-76 aircraft at an altitude of up to 4 km," a statement issued by the ministry said.

"The Indian Army can rapidly deploy their light field gun and Jeep at the border and conflict areas by air-dropping with this system. The Army has placed an indent on GIL (OPF), Kanpur for supply of 146 P-7 Heavy Drop Parachute System. The system has successfully completed General Staff Evaluation and been inducted into the services," it added. PTI KND RC