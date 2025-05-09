AI audit found irregularities in drain cleaning works in Mumbai: Shelar

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) An AI audit of drain-cleaning operations in Mumbai has found irregularities of around 40 per cent in silt removal, Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar said on Friday.

Shelar, the Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister, said he has directed the BMC commissioner to analyse the drain cleaning data and ensure that contractors meet the expected standards.

The minister continued an inspection of nullahs across the city's suburbs on Friday.

The inspection began at Laxmi Nagar nullah near Ghatkopar bus depot and included visits to the nullahs in the A.P.I., Usha Nagar, Mahul and Kharu Creek areas.

"For years, I have demanded the use of technology to measure the removal of silt. This year, the BMC used AI to monitor and map the process. The discrepancy percentage turned out to be as high as 40 per cent," he said.

Shelar said officials presented video evidence showing AI scanning of dumping sites.

He said out of more than 40,000 recorded trips, about 17,000 showed discrepancies, including overreported silt volumes, underreporting, and dumping debris or soil instead of silt.

Shelar said he would follow up with the BMC commissioner to analyse silt billing data and hold contractors accountable.

During the inspection, officials reviewed the A.P.I. and Usha Nagar nullahs in Bhandup.

The Usha Nagar nullah runs under a railway bridge, which was slated to be razed in 2020. But the demolition has only recently started.

Shelar raised concerns about waterlogging between Kanjurmarg and Bhandup if the work remains incomplete.

At Mahul, only 10 to 15 per cent of the nullah cleaning work has been completed, and no work has started at Kharu Creek.

The minister ordered the immediate commencement of work at these sites to reduce monsoon-related risks. PTI ND ARU