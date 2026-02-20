AI-backed surveillance leads to surrender of 39 armed poachers in Odisha's Similipal

Baripada, Feb 20 (PTI) Surveillance with AI-enabled cameras in Odisha's Similipal sanctuary led to the surrender of 39 armed poachers, officials said on Friday.

The suspected poachers had entered the sanctuary in Mayurbhanj district with hunting equipment on Thursday night, they said.

Their movements were, however, detected by AI-enabled cameras that sent real-time alerts to the authorities, leading to the mobilisation of forces, they added.

Personnel from three forest ranges and members of the Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) joined the operation, officials said.

After hours of chase, 39 poachers surrendered with nine guns, huge quantities of gunpowder and over 20 bows and arrows, they said.

Similipal Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Samrat Gowda said the poaching attempt was prevented due to active surveillance.

The suspected poachers belonged to different villages in the Udala police station area, he said.

"A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway," he said. PTI COR BBM BBM SOM