AI-based surveillance, GPS enabled monitroing to be used in Jubilee Hills by-poll

Hyderabad, Oct 7 (PTI) The Election Commission's new measures, including affixing colour photographs of candidates on EVMs, use of Artificial Intelligence-based surveillance and GPS-enabled monitoring of sensitive polling stations to prevent malpractice, would be in place for the November 11 Jubilee Hills assembly by-poll.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy on Tuesday held a meeting with the representatives of ruling Congress, BJP, BRS, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and AIMIM to discuss the bypoll preparations.

"During the meeting, the CEO stated that the upcoming by-election would be conducted under the new electoral reforms introduced by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, which are being rolled out for the first time during the Bihar Assembly Elections and the by-elections to eight Assembly constituencies across the country," an official release said.

The reform measures aim to enhance voter convenience, transparency, and efficiency in the conduct of elections, it said.

The measures include capping the number of voters per polling station at 1,200 to reduce overcrowding, affixing colour photographs of contesting candidates on EVMs and ballot units to help voters easily identify their preferred candidates and deployment of additional women polling personnel to encourage greater participation of women voters.

The CEO reviewed the preparedness of various departments to ensure the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections.

He appealed to all political parties to extend full cooperation and strictly adhere to the Model Code of Conduct, the release added.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Reddy said a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls was conducted for the bypoll which saw relevant deletions in electoral rolls and a substantial number of additions of electors.

SSR was not used to be conducted in bypolls in the past, he said.

He also said the EC, as of now, has not given any direction to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral rolls like the one held in Bihar, while preparation relating to SIR, including imparting training to personnel, was completed.

The high-stakes bypoll to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency here would take place on November 11, with votes to be counted on November 14.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar made the announcement in Delhi on Monday.

The bypoll is necessitated in Jubilee Hills due to the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year following a heart attack. PTI SJR GDK SJR ROH