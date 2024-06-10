AI-based tools will help administration keep check on Indore bars, pubs: Official

Indore, Jun 10 (PTI) The Indore administration in Madhya Pradesh has decided to take the help of Artificial Intelligence to ensure bars ad pubs close at midnight as per norms, a senior official said on Monday.
The decision was taken in the wake of rising complaints that bars and pubs serving patrons beyond midnight, he added.
"If any movement is found in the city's bars and pubs after midnight, then AI-based tools will send an alert to the excise officer, sub divisional magistrate (SDM) and police officer of the area concerned, " District Magistrate and Collector Ashish Singh told reporters.
Sending live feed of cameras installed at bars and pubs to the administration after midnight will be mandatory and a control room will be set up to monitor this footage, Singh informed.
The news system of monitoring the bars and pubs of the city will take shape within a fortnight, the official said. PTI HWP LAL BNM