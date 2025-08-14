AI boost for panchayats: New tool to auto-record minutes of meeting launched

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Union Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' on Thursday launched SabhaSaar, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered meeting summarisation tool designed to automatically generate structured minutes of meeting (MoM) from gram sabha or other panchayat meetings' audio and video recordings.

The Panchayati Raj Ministry said in a statement that the SabhaSaar tool uses advanced AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies to transcribe spoken discussions, identify key decisions and action points, and produce well-formatted meeting minutes.

Integrated with Bhashini, the Government of India's National Language Translation Mission, the tool currently supports 13 Indian languages, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility for panchayat functionaries across linguistic backgrounds. The number of languages supported will also gradually be increased in future.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has urged all states and Union Territories (UTs) to utilise the SabhaSaar tool for generating MoMs for the special gram sabhas scheduled on August 15.

As a first step, all the 1,194 gram panchayats of Tripura, including traditional local bodies, shall be using the tool to generate the minutes for these special gram sabhas.

The Panchayati Raj Minister, along with Minister of State S P Singh Baghel and Panchayati Raj Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj also felicitated the special guests who will attend Independence Day celebrations here. PTI AO KSS KSS