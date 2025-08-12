AI camera to monitor attendance of Odisha govt employees

Bhubaneswar, Aug 12 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday chalked out a plan to keep a tab on the punctuality, efficiency and honesty of state government employees, an official release said.

The decision in this regard was taken at the all-secretaries meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

"The issues like action taken for not being present in the office on time, early retirement of government officials and employees who are not performing their work properly, institutional strengthening of action taken against corruption, giving priority to the answers received from the Chief Minister and others were discussed at the meeting," the release said.

A 15-day work schedule was outlined, and the chief secretary highlighted the progress of various works. Earlier, all departments were instructed to ensure that the employees reach office on time.

"To ensure this, the government is considering implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI) based attendance verification. It will be started on priority from Lok Seva Bhawan and Kharavel Bhawan, and later it will be implemented in all government offices across the state," it said, adding that the State Electronics and IT Department has been advised to take action in this regard.

"The officers or employees who are not performing their duties properly will be reviewed monthly or at various times at the departmental level, and their performance will be recorded. After this, steps will be taken to retire them prematurely as per the government business," it said.

Different aspects of corruption, such as lack of transparency in work, lack of accountability, ineffective performance in hearing complaints, identification of corruption, inaccuracy, lack of regular monitoring system and others were also discussed in the meeting.

The department secretaries were advised to strengthen vigilance administration, considering irregularities in government procurement processes, sale of services and goods, human resource management, delivery of services to the people and implementation (promotion) as potential areas of corruption.

Discussions were held on the implementation of the Chief Minister's Dashboard to make the monitoring and settlement process of various departments more effective.

The District Collectors will hold a review meeting on the implementation of important projects, including land acquisition required for the approval of major central and state infrastructure projects.