AI cameras installed in K''taka Assembly to record arrival, exit time of MLAs, duration of presence

Bengaluru, Jul 15 (PTI) Artificial Intelligence-enabled cameras with facial recognition technology have now been installed in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly that will record arrival and exit time of members, as well as the duration of their presence in the House.

KGF Congress MLA Roopakala Shashidhar was the first legislator to be recorded by the cameras on arrival at the Assembly for the monsoon session, which began today as the new system became operational.

The first MLA to be captured exiting was Tiptur's Shadakshari of Congress.

Speaker U T Khader noted that there is a practice of recognising MLAs who come early to the Assembly before the quorum bells are rung and their names are read out in appreciation by the Chair.

"Some senior legislators like Araga Jnanendra, Basangouda Patil Yatnal (of BJP) and some senior Ministers had made a request that some legislators, despite coming a bit late, sit through the proceedings till six or eight (PM), but no one takes note of it and it is an injustice," the Speaker said.

He added: "So, for the first time we have installed Artificial Intelligence cameras, which will take note of -- what time a member arrives and leaves, and for how long he or she was present in the Assembly. Information regarding this comes to the Assembly Secretary's system by the end of the day. There will be data." According to officials, the initiative is part of the effort to improve attendance of legislators and their participation during the session.

Meanwhile, aimed at giving a facelift to the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat here, gates at the west entrance of the Assembly hall has been renovated in the first phase, replacing iron grilled gates with a large and carved grand rosewood door.

It was inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today along with a plaque having the preamble of the constitution.

The Speaker said: "there is national and international respect for our Vidhana Soudha building. National and international level delegations and tourists come to Vidhana Soudha. It is our duty to make it look good and respectable from both inside and outside. This is the first phase, more work has to be done, I seek your (members) suggestions." Siddaramaiah, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and other legislators complimented the Speaker for the initiative. PTI KSU RS RS