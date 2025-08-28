AI can learn languages but can it understand emotions: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said Artificial Intelligence (AI) can learn languages and asked whether it can understand emotions.

Responding to a question on the last day of his three-day lecture series here at Vigyan Bhawan, Bhagwat said even the Sangh is moving towards adopting AI.

"...after studying its pros and cons... I have been told AI can be used to write poetry... It can learn languages, but can it understand emotions?" he said.

The lecture series was organised to mark the 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). PTI GJS GJS KSS KSS