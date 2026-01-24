AI can revolutionise governance if aligned with democratic values: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 24 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said artificial intelligence can bring revolutionary changes in governance and public service delivery, provided it is promoted in line with democratic values and ethical principles.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the valedictory session of the Kerala Regional AI Impact Conference organised by the IndiaAI Mission here on Friday, Vijayan outlined the state government’s vision to integrate AI into administration to enhance transparency, efficiency and public participation.

“AI can help make government services more responsive by factoring in public feedback, while also opening avenues for affordable healthcare, new employment opportunities for youth and innovation-driven growth,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted initiatives such as K-FON, the Kerala Startup Mission and the Digital University as key enablers of technology-led governance in the state.

However, he emphasised that data protection and privacy were critical concerns that must be addressed while adopting AI technologies.

The conference, held under the theme “From Innovation to Impact: Realising the Potential of AI Across Sectors”, was attended by policymakers, AI researchers, academicians, technology industry leaders, startups and investors.

Kavitha Bhatia, Chief Operating Officer of the India AI Mission under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said the India AI Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi next month, would be a crucial event.

“By bringing together global investors, industry leaders, startups, technologists and students on a single platform, India is emerging as a model for the Global South,” she said.

She added that Kerala, with its high-quality human resources, has the potential to emerge as a major digital service provider for the country.