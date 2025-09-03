AI-crafted Durga idols in UP's Gorakhpur draw global demand

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) Navratri preparations are in full swing in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, with idol-making workshops abuzz as artisans turn to artificial intelligence-inspired designs to give traditional Durga idols a modern twist.

More than 20 artisans are working round-the-clock at the Gorakhnath temple to craft idols using AI.

Vishal Singh of the B Pal Idol Workshop said the centrepiece this year will feature Lord Shiva with flowing matted locks, flanked by the nine forms of Durga, while a towering idol of the goddess is expected to mesmerise devotees once adorned.

Sculptors are also shaping gigantic demons, including a 12-foot figure with six-pack abs, and AI-modelled lions, Singh said.

The demand for AI-driven designs has outstripped traditional styles, with orders coming not only from Gorakhpur but also from neighbouring districts and Nepal.

The workshop, which typically produces around 100 idols annually, has already surpassed previous records this season.

Depending on size and ornamentation, the idols are priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 2 lakh, Singh said.

Clay for the idols is procured from nearby rivers, while artisans -- primarily from West Bengal's Nadia district -- spend about four months in Gorakhpur preparing the creations. PTI COR ABN ANM RC