AI, digital solutions to boost healthcare delivery in Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu

Vijayawada, Sep 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced plans to incorporate Artificial Intelligence AI and digital health solutions in the state to revolutionise healthcare delivery, especially in the case of maternal and child health.

The announcement came after Naidu's meeting on Sunday with Dr Prateek Sharma, the president of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the chairman of the AI Institute in America, and Dr Rakesh Kalapala, the director of the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Innovation at AIG Hospitals.

In a post on X, he said, "We discussed in detail the newly constituted Healthcare Consortium and harnessing Artificial Intelligence and digital health for better delivery of healthcare in the state, especially in maternal and child health." The chief minister emphasized the importance of developing scalable and affordable solutions and said the Andhra Pradesh government is working towards creating a healthier state.

According to Naidu, the Healthcare Consortium aims to identify critical areas and apply AI-driven diagnostics for risk assessment and automated care solutions.

One of the key innovations discussed was the deployment of real-time informative chatbots in local languages over phones.

"This will certainly help guide expectant mothers on nutrition, prenatal care and symptoms to watch out for," Naidu explained.

He added that the chatbot could be integrated with local healthcare workers' networks to ensure that its advice aligns with government guidelines and to send appointment reminders.

The state government's initiative to leverage AI and digital health technologies is expected to significantly enhance healthcare services, particularly in rural and underserved areas of Andhra Pradesh. PTI LUX NSD NSD