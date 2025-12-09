AI dominates global conversations, often accompanied by fear: Anand Mahindra

Hyderabad, Dec 9 (PTI) The more digital the world becomes, the more valuable the human touch will be, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, said on Tuesday, highlighting the transformative impact of AI amid what he called a "digital tsunami".

Speaking at the launch of the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, Mahindra said many developed economies today are grappling not with a lack of capital or technology, but with a shortage of skilled, real-world talent.

"We are living through a digital tsunami. Artificial Intelligence dominates global conversations, often accompanied by fear. But I take a contrarian view: the more digital the world becomes, the more valuable the human touch will be," he said.

As AI increasingly absorbs repetitive and routine tasks, Mahindra noted, value shifts to what machines cannot replace—the skill of the hand, the intuition of the craftsperson, the empathy of the caregiver, and the problem-solving grit of the technician.

He observed that developed nations have a surplus of managers but a shortage of makers, stressing that nations are built not only in the cloud but firmly on the ground.

Mahindra further said that through the Young India Skill University, for which he serves as chairman, a workforce is being prepared that is not threatened by AI, but remains indispensable despite it.

He added that the Young India Skills University is not just about Telangana, but represents a vision for India's future.