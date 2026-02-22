AI-driven innovations dominate university-level robotics competition

Thane, Feb 22 (PTI) Engineering students showcased cutting-edge innovations in automation and artificial intelligence (AI) during the university-level "Robotics Techno-Connect Competition 2026" organised in Kalyan recently.

The event was jointly organised by the University of Mumbai, the Centre of Excellence in Robotics & Automation Process under the School of Engineering & Applied Sciences, in collaboration with JANYU Technologies.

The primary objective was to bridge the gap between academia and industry while fostering technical skills in robotics and AI among young people, according to a release issued by the University of Mumbai.

St. Francis Institute of Technology, Borivali, clinched the first prize with a reward of Rs 25,000. Terna College of Engineering, Nerul, secured the second position with a prize of Rs 15,000, while Shivajirao Jondhale College of Engineering, Dombivli, took home the third prize of Rs 10,000. PTI COR NSK