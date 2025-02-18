AI-driven NAKSHA urban land survey pilot project launched

Raisen (MP), Feb 18 (PTI) The NAKSHA pilot project for urban settlements involving drones to conduct land surveys was launched at the national level from Raisen in MP on Tuesday, an initiative CM Mohan Yadav said would reduce land-related disputes.

Yadav said this initiative will not only make life easier for urban citizens, but will also help modernise urban planning.

The National Geospatial Knowledge-Based Land Survey of Urban Habitations (NAKSHA) was inaugurated by Yadav and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan by flying a drone.

"This government initiative will empower citizens in urban areas and make their lives easier. Land is the most valuable asset, and accurate, transparent records are crucial for security and financial stability," Yadav said.

He said the NAKSHA programme will utilise drones to conduct land surveys, creating detailed and transparent land records in urban areas, which will help resolve disputes, improve efficiency in land ownership documentation, and foster economic growth by ensuring fairness in land use.

Yadav said India's respect has increased in the world under PM Modi's leadership.

Chouhan highlighted the scale of the project, stating that it would cover 152 urban local bodies across 26 states and 3 Union Territories.

"Today, we are launching a revolution in land records under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said, underlining the importance of accurate land records for enhancing citizens' trust and reducing conflicts related to land ownership.

Chouhan said land surveys will be conducted using drones in urban areas and a map will be prepared and given to the land owner.

"Many problems arise due to the lack of a map. Now citizens will have a systematic record of their land. A revolution has started in the field of land records under the leadership of Modi," he said.

Chouhan said a watershed programme, which aims to address the depleting water levels in Madhya Pradesh, has also been started.

With a provision of Rs 8,000 crore, the project will involve constructing water structures like check dams and stop dams to conserve water in farms and villages.

"Many water structures, including check dams, stop dams, and bori bandhan, will be built to keep the water of the farm in the farm and the water of the village in the village," Chouhan said.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said that clarity in land ownership is crucial for development.

"There should be clarity in vision, clarity in governance, and clarity in land ownership as well. Lack of clarity in land ownership in urban areas has hindered development," he said.

Pemmasani said the lack of ownership is not just a problem of governance but it is also an obstacle in the dreams and hopes of crores of people.

"Today, a historic step has been taken to solve all these problems. The NAKSHA Programme is not just a scheme, it is a change for urban India," he added.

Pemmasani said, in the NAKSHA programme, cities will be safe and organised with modern technology.

"Maps will be made through drone surveys and every resident will get a systematic map and document of his land ownership. Citizen's confidence will increase that their house, shop, and land are safe," he added.

Saurabh Rai, CEO of ARAHAS, which played an important role in the initiative said, "The NAKSHA project is a crucial step toward building a digitally empowered land governance framework in India.

"We believe that advanced geospatial intelligence can drive more efficient urban development, ensuring fair land use, reducing disputes, and fostering economic growth".

He said ARAHAS is proud to collaborate with stakeholders in this initiative and looks forward to contributing to a more structured, transparent, and data-driven urban ecosystem.

Rai said ARAHAS remains dedicated to leveraging geospatial intelligence, remote sensing, and digital twin technology to support national initiatives that pave the way for progressive urbanisation and smarter cities.

On the occasion, Yadav, Chouhan and Pemmasani released a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) booklet and a map flyer under the NAKSHA Pilot Programme. A video of the Naksha Programme and Watershed Programme was also launched.

At the launch of the "NAKSHA" pilot project, the chief minister and the two Union ministers flagged off the Watershed Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

The Watershed Programme aims to educate the public about soil-water conservation and watershed development in 36 districts, 1268 villages, and 73 blocks across MP. PTI MAS NSK