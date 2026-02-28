AI-driven traffic management plan in works for Mumbai: Minister

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra government is working on a plan for an artificial intelligence-powered traffic management system for Mumbai, and a meeting will soon be convened to review its framework and implementation, state IT Minister Ashish Shelar announced on Saturday.

The matter came up for discussion in the state assembly after BJP MLA Murji Patel raised the issue of severe traffic congestion in the western suburb of Andheri, through a point of order.

Congress legislator Aslam Shaikh noted that vehicles being driven in the wrong direction on no-entry roads across the city had led to an increase in traffic jams and accidents, while Shiv Sena UBT's Varun Sardesai highlighted congestion, particularly in the BKC, Kala Nagar, Kurla-Santacruz Link Road and Western Express Highway areas.

Responding to the concerns, Shelar, who is also the guardian minister of Mumbai, stated that the issue was discussed during the recent District Planning Committee meeting, and clear instructions had been given to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) for immediate action.

He further stated that a comprehensive AI-driven traffic management plan is being prepared for Mumbai to streamline traffic flow and enhance enforcement.

The minister also stated that the problem of abandoned and scrap vehicles parked along city roads will be resolved as a priority, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) already initiating action.

He also stated that a meeting will be held shortly to review the situation in detail, taking into account the suggestions put forth by MLAs from the city. PTI MR ARU