AI-enabled handheld X-ray machines helping in early TB detection: Experts

Gorakhpur, Mar 8 (PTI) AI-enabled hand-held X-ray machines are emerging as game changers in the early detection of Tuberculosis enabling the state to diagnose and notify 6.8 lakh patients -- the highest it has achieved in a calendar year, experts said.

Of the 6.8 lakh cases notified in 2024, 4.29 lakh of these patients were notified from the public sector, and 2.5 lakh from private sector.

These AI-enabled hand-held X-ray machines are helping in intensified screening under the ongoing pan India 100-Day Intensified Campaign to Eliminate TB aimed at accelerating efforts for the elimination of the disease from the country.

According to the National TB Prevalence Survey in India (2019-2021) by ICMR in collaboration with the Union Health Ministry, X-rays are a critical screening tool for Tuberculosis, as close to 42.6 per cent cases of the disease would be missed had they not been screened through an X-ray.

Even when the patient is at a very early stage of the disease and does not have conventional symptoms of the disease, the machine can help diagnose the air borne disease, State Tuberculosis Officer Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar said.

"These X-ray machines are turning out to be game changers in early detection of tuberculosis," Dr Bhatnagar said.

It is a simple X-ray machine with the advantage that the radiation which comes out of it is only 2-3 mA. Normal X-ray machines being used generally in hospitals and big institutions exude radiation of around 300 mA, Dr Bhatnagar said.

"For mass screening of vulnerable populations, this can be a very helpful tool to diagnose the person early," he said.

Around 100 patients can be screened using these machines in a day and these machines are being used in remote areas.

"Usually we take Ni-Kshay vahans which have these handheld machines and position them near Ayushman Arogya Mandirs or primary schools where people can reach easily in remote villages," he said.

Besides, these portable hand-held X-ray devices are also being deployed to detect tuberculosis among high-risk groups such as diabetics, smokers, alcoholics, those who are malnourished, people living with HIV, individuals with a history of TB or COVID, the elderly and household contacts of TB patients.

Both asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals are screened using both the X-ray devices, said Dr Rajat Chaurasia, the Chief medical Officer, Siddharth Nagar.

Those having symptoms are subjected to X-ray as well as molecular testing which comprises sputum examination while the asymptomatic from the vulnerable group are made to undergo X-ray.

"If the X-ray shows any abnormality or lesion in the chest the doctor further confirms on whether the abnormality is due to TB and then they are sent for NAAT testing," Dr Chaurasia said.

Since the start of the campaign in December last year, about 3.5 crore people have been screened and 1.7 lakh patients have been detected for tuberculosis in UP.

Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar said TB is a very peculiar disease. If you do not get the right treatment at the right time you may infect other family members of the family and neighbours.

"If a TB positive patient is not treated he or she can create 15 new patients in one year. Similarly further if this new lot of 15 new patients are not treated in the second year the figure becomes 225 and similarly the chain can go on and on," he explained.

Dr Bhatnagar stressed that as soon as one gets any of the symptoms, he or she should get tested. If found positive, the entire family is examined.

Contact tracing, which became popular during COVID-19 pandemic, is a terminology that has been used in TB programme for several years now, he informed.

It is being done with the intention that if one index patient gets Tuberculosis, his or her household members and the people they interact with on a routine basis in work areas or elsewhere are examined for signs of TB.

The household contacts are 10-60 times more at risk of getting the disease.

"Even if their close contacts test negative at that moment, they are put on preventive TB treatment. However, before initiating TB preventive treatment to contacts, it is mandatory to rule out active TB disease by a qualified doctor," Dr Bhatnagar said. PTI PLB NB NB