AI-enabled screening devices for cancer detection launched in Punjab

Chandigarh, Sep 23 (PTI) Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Tuesday launched first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled screening devices for early detection of breast cancer, cervical cancer, and refractive errors.

The initiative, implemented in collaboration with ACT Grants, introduces portable, radiation-free, and AI-powered devices across eight districts of Punjab.

These include Thermalytix by Niramai for breast cancer screening, Smart Scope by Periwinkle for cervical cancer screening, and Portable Autorefractometer by Forus Health for vision impairment screening, said an official statement.

Describing the launch as a "historic leap forward" in making healthcare accessible, accurate, and equitable, Singh stressed the critical need for early diagnosis and treatment.

"Prevention and early detection are the cornerstones of effective healthcare. With these advanced devices, we are taking screening to the doorsteps of our communities, especially in rural areas, overcoming barriers of fear, cost, and accessibility. This initiative will not only save lives but also position Punjab as a leader in AI-driven public health innovation," said the health minister.

He highlighted statistics from the ICMR National Cancer Registry Programme, which reported 42,288 new cancer cases in Punjab in 2024 - a seven per cent increase from the previous year.

He also pointed to NFHS-(National Family Health Survey) Five data showing that only 0.3 per cent of women aged 30-49 in Punjab have ever been screened for breast cancer, and just 2.4 per cent for cervical cancer.

"We are determined to reverse these trends and set a national example," he affirmed.

Singh said that these AI-based devices are designed for use in primary health settings, enabling rapid, non-invasive, and highly accurate screenings.

The state aims to conduct at least 600 eye check-ups and 300 breast and cervical cancer screenings per day, significantly enhancing early detection rates and reducing the burden on tertiary care facilities, he said.

Meanwhile, the health minister also appealed to the gathering to generously contribute to 'Mission Chardi Kala Fund', a fundraising campaign launched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to support flood-affected families' rehabilitation. PTI CHS MNK MNK