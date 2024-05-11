AI Express flight from Kozhikode to Bahrain delayed by over eight hours

Kozhikode (Kerala), May 11 (PTI) An Air India Express flight from Calicut International Airport here to Bahrain was delayed by over eight hours due to technical issues in the airplane.

The flight, with over 150 passengers, which was scheduled to depart from Kozhikode at around 10 am finally took off after 6 pm, airport sources said.

An airline spokesperson said that the flight was delayed due to a technical issue in the aircraft that was detected after the passengers had boarded.

Thereafter, the travelers were deplaned and accommodated at the airport itself while the technical issue was resolved, the spokesperson said.

The reports of food not being provided to passengers are incorrect as all three meals were provided to them, he said.