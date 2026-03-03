AI fakes, recycled clips flood Israel-US-Iran conflict narrative; PTI Fact Check debunks 14 social posts

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) As tensions escalated in West Asia following military strikes involving Israel, the United States and Iran, the Press Trust of India's Fact Check unit has debunked at least 14 viral visuals falsely linked to the conflict, underscoring a parallel surge in misinformation across social media platforms.

Since the first reports of military action surfaced on Saturday, dramatic videos and images claiming to show explosions, missile strikes, collapsing buildings and emergency responses have circulated widely online. Many of these posts garnered millions of views before verification.

Among the prominent false claims examined and debunked by PTI Fact Check are: *An AI-generated video falsely claiming to depict an Iranian strike on Dubai, which amassed over 200 million views and 1.9 million likes on Facebook despite having no connection to any real-world event.

*An AI-generated clip showing an American soldier breaking down over alleged Iranian attacks on US military bases, later identified as fabricated content.

*An old February speech by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei circulated as a fresh address denying reports of his death following strikes.

*A June 2025 image was misrepresented as a new Israeli-US strike on Iran.

*A July 2025 airstrike video from Syria was falsely shared as footage of an Iranian attack on Haifa.

*An October 2024 fire video circulated as visuals of an Iranian strike on Tel Aviv.

*A July 2024 explosion at a Yemen port was falsely linked to a recent attack on Saudi Arabia.

*An old 2024 video was misrepresented as footage of Iran striking US military bases in Dubai.

*A 2014 hospital photograph of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei resurfaced amid death rumours.

*A 2015 skyscraper fire in Sharjah falsely claimed to show the CIA headquarters in Dubai being hit.

In each case, the Fact Check Desk traced the original source of the footage through reverse image searches, metadata analysis and comparison with verified reports from credible international news organisations.

Several videos were found to be either recycled from past incidents or generated using artificial intelligence tools.

For each such claim, the pattern is consistent with previous conflict situations, in which heightened public anxiety and an information vacuum create conditions for misleading visuals to spread rapidly.

Old footage was frequently repackaged with new captions. In other instances, synthetic videos were created to appear realistic and emotionally compelling.

The widespread circulation of such content highlights the growing role of generative AI in amplifying misinformation. Highly realistic visuals depicting explosions, military activity and emotional reactions can now be produced within minutes, often without any link to real events.

Fact-checkers caution that misinformation during geopolitical tensions can distort public perception, fuel panic and strain diplomatic narratives. They urge users to verify claims through credible news sources before sharing dramatic visuals online.

PTI Fact Check continues to monitor viral posts related to the Israel–US–Iran tensions and to publish evidence-based investigations that separate verified developments from manipulated or misleading content. The detailed multimedia story is available on this short URL (rb.gy/sq6yy7).