AI-generated content used to spread false narrative on Hyderabad land issue: T'gana govt to HC

Hyderabad, Apr 7 (PTI) The Telangana government on Monday informed the High Court that AI-generated content is being allegedly used to disseminate false information concerning the 400-acre land at Kancha Gachibowli here.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara was hearing a batch of PILs seeking a directive from the court to stop the uprooting of trees and land clearing at the site.

The submission was made after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took serious note of the alleged false narratives that have been hampering the government's move to develop IT infrastructure in the 400-acre land parcel, adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

The court has asked the government to file a detailed reply before April 24, when the case is scheduled for hearing," Additional Advocate General Tera Rajnikanth Reddy told PTI.

Revanth Reddy had on April 5 directed the officials to approach courts for a probe into the creation of "misleading" AI content with regards to the alleged encroachment of UoH lands.

The CMO had earlier said senior police officials informed Reddy that fake audio clips were allegedly created with sounds of peacocks, and fabricated photos and videos showed deer being injured and running away from bulldozers at the site.

It had claimed that Union Minister Kishan Reddy, BRS leader Jagadish Reddy, social media influencer Dhruv Rathee, and film celebrities such as John Abraham, Dia Mirza, and Raveena Tandon have shared these AI-generated fake visuals, spreading misinformation to the public under the belief that they were genuine.

Reacting to the remarks, Dia Mirza in a post on 'X' said she has not posted a single AI-generated image or video.

"The media and the Telangana government should verify their facts before making such claims," she said in the post.

There wasno immediate reaction from Dhruv Rathee, John Abraham, and Raveena Tandon.

The Telangana government's plan to develop the 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli to create IT infrastructure has sparked protests by UoH Students' Union. The matter is now being heard in the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court.

The agitating students claim that the 400-acre stretch belongs to the varsity while the state government asserts that the land is under its possession and allocated nearly equivalent space to the UoH near its campus in lieu of the Kancha Gachibowli land long ago.

The CM on April 5 directed officials to strengthen the Cyber Crime Department to prevent misleading content, including with regard to 400 acre land. PTI GDK SJR ROH SA