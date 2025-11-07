AI-generated video shows tiger drinking liquor; police issue notice to Insta user

Nagpur, Nov 7 (PTI) Police in Nagpur district have issued a notice to an Instagram user over an AI-generated video of a man making a tiger drink liquor, citing that the clip sent a wrong message and could damage the image of the wildlife reserve, where it was claimed to have been shot, an official said on Friday.

The six-second clip, which went viral on social media, showed an inebriated man giving liquor to a tiger and patting the big cat on an empty village street.

Several social media posts claimed the video had been shot in Madhya Pradesh and that the tiger had strayed from the Pench Tiger Reserve, and a 52-year-old drunk labourer mistook the animal for a giant cat.

The Nagpur Rural Police took cognisance of the matter because the reel was linked to the Pench Tiger Reserve, the official said.

According to the police, the reel was posted on October 30, and on verification, it was found that the clip was created using artificial intelligence.

"The reel sent a wrong message and could damage the image of the Tiger Reserve. It could also create confusion among tourists. It also shows a misleading action against wild animals," the police stated in a release.

Superintendent of Police Nagpur Rural, Dr Harssh Poddar, and Additional SP Anil Mhaske issued a notice under section 68 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to an Instagram account holder from Mumbai, the official said.

The video has since been removed from Instagram, he added.

The Nagpur Rural Police have appealed to citizens to stop sharing such fake content and have warned that action will be taken against those who create reels that defame wildlife reserves or spread misinformation. PTI COR ARU