AI Impact Summit 2026 sets ethical direction for new era: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the India AI Impact Summit 2026 has positioned the country for leadership in a new era, building upon the milestones achieved under the Narendra Modi government.

In a series of posts on X, Shah said by hosting largest constellations of global leaders and tech giants, India is setting "ethical direction for new era with ancient mantra of universal happiness and welfare".

The home minister said the summit is "India's promise to the world to perpetually fuel the journey of progress of humankind" through its endless power of innovation and democracy that runs deep through its culture. "The future may be unseen for many but India has already taken charge of destiny," he added.

Shah noted that India's AI vision, MANAV, put forth by Prime Minister Modi at the summit sets humanity's direction towards foolproof future. He said with principles of morality, accountability, national data sovereignty, accessibility and valid systems, the world is ready for the next civilisational leap.

"Sarvam AI showcased at India AI Impact Summit 2026 testifies why tomorrow belongs to India. Providing cutting-edge AI solutions in 22 Indian languages it ensures technology reaches every hand paving way for Modi Ji's vision of Viksit Bharat where technology is trusted ally of citizen," Shah added.

The summit is being held from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam. The event has seen participation from several heads of states, 500 global AI leaders, 150 academicians, 400 chief technology officers and various philanthropists.

Attendees include UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Swiss President Guy Parmelin. CEOs from leading global technology companies are also present.

Other prominent participants include Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Disanayaka, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Croatia Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic, Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay, Estonia President Alar Karis and Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

The theme of the summit is 'Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay' (welfare for all, happiness of all). Seven working groups are anchoring the event, aligned with the pillars of people, planet and progress. These groups focus on delivering outcomes that demonstrate the impact of artificial intelligence across various sectors.

The seven themes of the summit are AI for Economic Growth and Social Good, Democratising AI Resources, Inclusion for Social Empowerment, Safe and Trusted AI, Human Capital, Science and Resilience, Innovation and Efficiency.