AI Impact Summit: SC says advocates can appear through video conferencing from Feb 16-20

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The Supreme Court has permitted lawyers to appear through video conferencing before it from February 16 to February 20 if they face difficulty in appearing in person due to anticipated traffic congestion during the "AI Impact Summit" scheduled to be held at nearby Bharat Mandapam.

Taking note of a request made by Supreme Court Bar Association, the top court issued a circular in this regard.

"In view of the representation received from Supreme Court Bar Association, it is hereby informed that on account of anticipated traffic congestion around the precincts of Supreme Court of India during the 'AI Impact Summit' scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi during the period from February 16, 2026, to February 20, 2026, advocates may, during the above period appear through video conferencing before the hon'ble court if they face difficulty in appearing before courts in person.

"To facilitate appearance through video conferencing, relevant video conferencing link shall be shared with the Advocates-on-Record," the circular said.

The apex court clarified that appearance through video conferencing shall be optional and all the benches shall function in hybrid mode during the above period.

More than 10,000 police personnel will be deployed in the national capital to ensure robust security while the India-AI Impact Summit goes underway from February 16 to 20.

The five-day event will take place at Bharat Mandapam and is expected to draw thousands of delegates from over 30 countries. PTI PKS ZMN