AI in sugarcane cultivation can boost economics, elevate farmers' living standards: Sharad Pawar

Pune, Jun 9 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief and former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar on Monday said the use of artificial intelligence in sugarcane cultivation can change the sector's economics and elevate the living standards of farmers.

He was speaking at an event on the theme 'How AI can be used in the field of farming such as sugarcane cultivation, rice and horticulture' in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, state agriculture minister Manikrao Kokake and Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Vasantdada Sugar Institute and Agricultural Development Trust was signed to explore ways to ensure this technology reaches as many farmers as possible.

Pointing out to lacunas in the sector, Pawar said sugar mills are not getting adequate cane, resulting in a crushing season that lasts only for 100 days or even less, which results in underutilization of factory machinery and negative impact on the financial viability.

"The solution lies in increasing per-acre sugarcane yield and to achieve this, AI can play a major role. Increasing cane yield using AI, and thereby producing more sugar and by-products like ethanol, is the right approach. AI can transform the economics of sugarcane. It can help improve farmers' standard of living and generate good revenue. We must therefore implement this technology on a large scale," he asserted.

AI will be useful for all crops, but it will be a true "game-changer" for sugarcane, Pawar added.

The Agricultural Development Trust has initiated a programme with the help of Oxford University, he said.

"Experts from Vasantdada Sugar Institute and Agricultural Development Trust are working together to figure out how to set up weather stations and shelters in fields, how to use them to boost sugarcane yields. They will provide this information by visiting different sugar factories," Pawar said.

"Every sugar factory has agriculture officers. I have consistently complained that these officers focus only on cane planting dates, harvesting schedules, and transport arrangements. They don't pay attention to how the cane grows, how to improve its quality or recovery rate. I would like to request all cooperative sugar factories to take steps to improve their agriculture departments, If need be, VSI will impart necessary training," he said.

Talking about the expenses of setting up AI enabled systems in sugarcane farms, Pawar said the initial cost is Rs 25,000 per hectare.

"Of this, Rs 9,000 will be paid by the farmer, Rs 6,750 by the sugar factory, and Rs 9,250 will be contributed by Vasantdada Institute. It is good that the state agriculture department, Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank are now taking more interest in this project," Pawar said.

To implement AI, drip irrigation is essential, he said while urging key drip irrigation system manufacturers to reduce the pricing. PTI SPK BNM