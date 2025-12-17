AI interference in everyday life is challenging human sovereignty, sensibilities: Tomar

Bhopal, Dec 17 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said on Wednesday that challenges of managing humanitarian-focused development in the 21st century are becoming increasingly difficult in the current technology-driven age.

He said interference of artificial intelligence (AI) in everyday life is challenging human sovereignty and sensibilities, and that robot culture is creating new complexities in political and social concerns.

Tomar was addressing a one-day special session of the Assembly organised to commemorate the 70th anniversary of its first sitting.

Addressing the House before the discussion began on making Madhya Pradesh a developed, self-reliant, and prosperous state, Tomar stressed the need for continuous review of economic, technological, and scientific aspects of challenges highlighted by him.

The Speaker expressed confidence that through noble and clear intentions, vision and by prioritising public and national interest, "we will be able to write a new history for the welfare of the people of Madhya Pradesh".

Tomar said the first meeting of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, formed on November 1, 1956, concluded on December 17. Since then, up to the current term of the 16th Legislative Assembly, 191 sessions have been convened in Madhya Pradesh over the past 69 years.

He said this special session of the 16th Legislative Assembly, convened as the 192nd meeting of the House, is dedicated to overall development and improvement in the lives of eight crore people of Madhya Pradesh.

He noted, "Parliament or a Legislative Assembly is considered temple of democracy, and in it, the Assembly holds the same place as God in religion. In a democracy, the legislature is the focal point for discussion on every issue concerning people." Citing data from NITI Aayog's India Index for Sustainable Development Goals for the year 2023-24, Tomar said Madhya Pradesh has topped the list.

He called for preparing a unanimous long-term roadmap for development of Madhya Pradesh and sought the Opposition's support for the initiative.

"We must mark on this roadmap when, how, and where we will reach in the journey of development in the next 25 years," he told the Assembly. PTI BNS MAS RSY