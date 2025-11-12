AI, law must evolve together to protect citizens: NCW chairperson

Shimla, Nov 11 (PTI) National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Tuesday said that artificial intelligence (AI) and law must evolve together to protect citizens in the digital age.

While speaking at a workshop at the Himachal Pradesh National Law University in Shimla, she also urged law students to develop an understanding of the AI.

"With courts exploring algorithmic tools, deepfakes influencing public opinion, and online harassment becoming a legal challenge, understanding AI is no longer optional for law students; it is essential," she said while addressing the students at the workshop.

The workshop was organised by YASHODA AI, a flagship programme of the NCW, in collaboration with Future Shift Labs (FSL). The FSL is an innovation lab focused on building inclusive digital ecosystems.

"As we move toward the vision of Viksit Bharat, it is essential to recognise that India's greatest strength lies in its young population - the thinkers, creators, and innovators who will define our digital future. In the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, every student and every woman contributing to this vision strengthens the foundation of a self-reliant and progressive nation," Rahatkar said.

"That belief is also what inspired the creation of Yashoda AI to empower India's youth and women with the knowledge and tools to lead responsibly in the age of artificial intelligence," she remarked.

Speaking ahead of the event, Nitin Narang, Founder of FSL, said, Law students are not just learners, they are future guardians of digital justice. "Through YASHODA AI, we aim to spark critical thinking about the ethics, rights, and responsibilities in an AI-powered world," he said.

The workshop focused on AI and the Law, exploring how AI is impacting judicial systems, case prediction, evidence evaluation, and due process, cyber law & women's safety by understanding digital rights, online abuse, and gendered cyber threats, ethical use of AI and training on practical tools.