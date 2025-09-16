AI must be rooted in spiritual wisdom for societal good: LS Speaker

Haridwar, Sep 16 (PTI) Artificial Intelligence should serve the humanity and not be allowed to become a tool to control human beings, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday.

He stressed that Artificial Intelligence (AI) must be rooted in spiritual wisdom and ethical responsibility and only then could it become a force for societal good.

Birla was delivering the inaugural address at the international conference -- Faith and Future: Integrating AI with Spirituality -- at Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. The conference was organised in collaboration with the Future of Life Institute, USA.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that the true purpose of technology is to enrich and elevate human experience, not to replace it.

While AI poses several challenges, it also offers the seeds of innovative solutions, he said.

Underscoring that India's core strengths are morality and truth, Birla called for these values to be shared globally. He pointed out that AI could serve as a powerful medium to disseminate India's ancient wisdom and knowledge systems to the world.

Birla also highlighted the transformative potential of AI in fields such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and public welfare, noting that it could significantly improve the quality of life for millions.

Referring to India's ancient ideals of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (The world is one family) and 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah' (May all be happy), Birla reiterated that AI development must be inclusive and equitable, ensuring that the benefits reach all of humanity.

He expressed hope that the conference would mark the beginning of a meaningful global dialogue between spirituality and modern technological advancement, leading humanity towards a more compassionate and ethical future. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other dignitaries were also present at the event.