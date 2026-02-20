AI must strengthen human judgement, ethical responsibility but not replace it: MoE Pradhan

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Artificial Intelligence (AI) must strengthen human judgement, creativity and ethical responsibility, not replace it, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

The Minister made the comments at the closing ceremony of the India–Spain Conference on Higher Education, where he called upon Spanish universities to set up campuses in India.

"One message is clear, AI must strengthen human judgement, creativity and ethical responsibility, not replace it. Democracies must lead in shaping responsible innovation and stated that India and Spain are committed to doing exactly that," he said.

"The conference is about moving from dialogue to delivery. The bridges of knowledge built today will shape the confidence of the youth tomorrow," he added.

Juan Antonio March Pujol, Ambassador of Spain to India, said that the purpose of the meeting is to begin a collaborative process with the full involvement of universities from Spain and India.

"He noted that discussions have started on joint research, mobility of teachers and students, and support for start-ups. He expressed hope that the process would mature during 2026 and that a similar meeting could be held in Spain later this year, potentially leading to the signing of memorandums of understanding and agreements," an official statement said.

From Spain, over 30 Rectors and senior academic leaders representing the Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities (CRUE) participated, reflecting a strong institutional commitment to deepen partnerships with Indian Higher Education Institutions. From the Indian side, about 70 Indian Higher education institutions participated.