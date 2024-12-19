AI pilot suicide: Accused boyfriend tells court abetment case not made out, seeks bail

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) The jailed boyfriend of an Air India pilot, who allegedly committed suicide late last month, has sought bail from a Mumbai court, claiming no case of abetment is made out against him by any "stretch of imagination".

The accused, Aditya Pandit (27), argued in his bail plea that he was arrested only because an FIR was registered against him and contended his custody was contrary to provisions of law.

The plea, filed recently, came up for hearing before an Additional Sessions Judge, Dindoshi court, in suburban Malad on Thursday. The judge asked the police to file their response and adjourned the hearing to Monday (December 23).

Pilot Srishti Tuli (25), who lived in a rented flat in the 'Kanakia Rain Forest' building in Mumbai's Marol area, was found dead in her apartment in the early hours of November 25.

A day later, police arrested Pandit, her boyfriend, and charged him with abetment of suicide under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 108.

Tuli hailed from Uttar Pradesh and had been living in Mumbai for work since June last year. She and Pandit had met while pursuing a commercial pilot course in New Delhi two years ago and got into a relationship, police said earlier.

Pandit had come to temporarily stay with Tuli and was returning to New Delhi by his car when he received a call from his girlfriend saying "she would end her life", according to the police.

As per the complaint registered by the late pilot's father, the pair had different food preferences and this was a matter of contention between them.

Tuli was a non-vegetarian and the accused a vegetarian. Pandit constantly putting pressure on Tuli to change her food habits may have led her to commit suicide, the complainant has alleged.

Pandit, in his bail application, mentioned that when he was on his way to the national capital he called Tuli multiple times, but got no response. He got worried and rushed back to Mumbai and found the door of her flat locked from inside.

When Tuli did not open the door despite repeated knocks, Pandit called a key maker and got it opened, the plea said.

On finding his girlfriend hanging in the flat, he, as a law-abiding citizen, rushed her to hospital in order to save her life. However, the said effort became infructuous, the bail petition said.

"It is submitted that without admitting any of the allegations, even if, the entire FIR is taken as it is, it does not indicate any such abetment of suicide. Only because an FIR has been registered by the respondents, the applicant (Pandit) came to be arrested," it said.

"It is submitted that his entire custody by itself is contrary to provisions of law as even on the face of it and even by stretch of imagination, it cannot be said to be a case of abetment of suicide," the plea stated.

The petition claimed the prosecution has "failed to establish" anything in the FIR or investigation against the accused, who is currently in jail under judicial custody. PTI AVI RSY