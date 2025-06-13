AI plane crash: Black box recovered from rooftop of BJ Medical College's residential quarters

Ahmedabad: Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Friday said the black box of Air India's crashed Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft has been recovered from the rooftop of the residential quarters of BJ Medical College here.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane from Ahmedabad to Londono Gatwick crashed soon after taking off into the residential quarters of BJ Medical College.

An official said the black box was recovered from the rooftop of the residential quarters.

"AAIB began work with full force immediately. Over 40 staff from the state government joined efforts to augment the MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) teams on site.

"The DFDR (Black Box) has been recovered from the rooftop," the statement said.

A Black Box is a small device that records information about an aircraft during its flight. It helps in the investigation of aviation accidents.