AI-powered app promises to help farmers increase soybean yields

Indore, Dec 10 (PTI) The National Soybean Research Institute in Indore has developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled mobile app that will help farmers increase soybean crop yields, an institute official said on Wednesday.

Principal Scientist (Computer Applications) Dr Savita Kolhe told PTI that the app, ‘Soybean Gyan’, will provide farmers with scientific, accurate, and timely information about this crop.

Kolhe explained that the app is characterised by its AI-based technical framework, which will help farmers manage diseases and pests affecting the soybean crop.

She said, “When farmers upload a photo of their soybean crop to this app, it will provide them with immediate information about any disease or pest in the crop and suggest solutions.” In rural areas, this app could be particularly useful for farmers, as they cannot access immediate expert advice, the official said.

She explained that the app also includes a weather-based forecasting system for disease and pest outbreaks.

According to Kolhe, this system provides timely warnings about potential disease and pest outbreaks based on local weather conditions, allowing farmers to make adequate preparations to deal with them.

She said, “The app also has an AI-enabled chatbot that will provide round-the-clock assistance to farmers. The app also provides continuously updated information on soybean prices in the markets.” Kolhe said the mobile application offers multiple language options and can be downloaded from the Google Play.

India imports nearly 60 per cent of its edible oil needs. Experts believe that to achieve the ambitious goal of self-sufficiency in edible oil production, the country needs to increase the production of major oilseed crops like soybean.