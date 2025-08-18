AI-powered citizen services for one crore people by 2027: T'gana Minister Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad, Aug 18 (PTI) Telangana Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu on Monday said the state government is committed to delivering AI-powered citizen services to one crore people by 2027.

He was speaking after inaugurating a three-day training programme for government officials organised by the Emerging Technologies Wing of the IT Department under the theme “AI-led Digital Transformation – Champions & Catalysts Program” here.

“Our government is not the one that reacts after a problem arises. We believe in being proactive, transparent, and forward-looking. With the help of AI, we aim to build a Telangana where citizen services reach people even before they ask,” the Minister said, according to an official release.

He outlined the government’s vision of making Telangana a hub for a USD 5 billion AI economy, which would generate thousands of new jobs. To achieve this, initiatives such as an AI City, AI University, and Telangana AI Innovation Hub are being developed to international standards.

The Minister further claimed that the state is the first in the country to launch an AI-driven Telangana Data Exchange (TGDeX), which is now serving as a role model for other states.

Building on this momentum, the government is working to make over 300 citizen services across 20 departments available through AI-powered platforms.

As part of this initiative, 250 officials from 20 departments have been selected for specialised AI training. Over the next three months, these officials will be mentored by AI experts to help them integrate emerging technologies into governance and service delivery, he added.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Special Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Deputy Secretary Bhavesh Mishra, and other senior officials were present, the release added. PTI VVK VVK ROH