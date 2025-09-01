AI-powered, handheld 12-lead ECG system launched in India

Bengaluru, Sept 1 (PTI) AliveCor, a global leader in AI-powered cardiology, announced on Monday the launch of the "world's first" AI-powered, handheld 12-lead ECG system in India.

AliveCor is headquartered in Bengaluru in India.

Kardia 12L is a unique single-cable, pocket-sized design that can detect life-threatening cardiac conditions, including heart attack, and is exclusively designed for use by healthcare professionals, stated a press release issued by the company.

"Kardia 12L enables physicians to rapidly detect heart diseases across a wide range of healthcare settings, making this critical medical device more accessible than ever before," said Priya Abani, CEO of AliveCor.

Kardia 12L detects 35 cardiac determinations (14 arrhythmias and 21 morphologies). This includes serious conditions like acute myocardial infarction (MI) and the most common types of cardiac ischemia, she added.

“In a country like India, which is facing a rising burden of heart disease, this innovation reflects the future of healthcare -- one that is portable, powerful, and built to empower clinicians at the point of care,” said Anuj Seth, Managing Director of AliveCor India Pvt. Ltd.

While conventional 12-lead ECG machines are considered gold-standard and effective, they are limited by their size and complexity, often confining them to traditional hospital settings, added the press release.

Dr David E Albert, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of AliveCor said AliveCor has compelling clinical evidence that AI, paired with the device's reduced leadset, delivers results on par with the gold-standard ECG that are typically only available in hospital settings.

First launched in the US, Kardia 12L has been met with widespread clinical acceptance, laying the groundwork for a successful global rollout, said the press release.

The device has received Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approval for use in India, added the press release.