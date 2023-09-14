Advertisment
AI powered microscope installed in Odisha’s Malkangiri to detect malaria

NewsDrum Desk
14 Sep 2023
Representative Image

Malkangiri: A first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence-enabled microscope has been installed at the district headquarters hospital in Odisha's Malkangiri on a pilot basis, an official said.

Malkangiri chief district medical and public health officer Prafulla Kumar Nanda inaugurated it at the hospital on Wednesday.

The AI microscope can diagnose malaria with clinical accuracy, he said.

The microscope, developed by a startup from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, easily differentiates between two malaria parasites — P falciparum and P vivax— for better diagnosis, he informed.

