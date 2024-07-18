AI-powered SIMBA tool to help Nagpur police in crime detection

Nagpur, Jul 18 (PTI) The police department in Maharashtra's Nagpur, in collaboration with a private company, launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool named SIMBA on Thursday, with city police chief Ravinder Singhal stating that it will help in streamlining the investigative processes.

The police department in collaboration with Staqu Technologies launched the tool named System Integrated for Monitoring and Big data Analysis (SIMBA) which is integrated with a digitised database of 1.50 lakh criminals.

In a release, the company said that SIMBA is an advanced generative AI tool that delivers swift information from various data sources, such as CCTV feeds, images and audio related to crime and criminals.

Integrated into a digitised database of 1.50 lakh criminals, it offers customized information based on specific prompts and features, such as facial recognition and speaker identification signal, it said.

During the launch of SIMBA featuring Crime GPT, Nagpur police commissioner Singhal said, "We have observed significant benefits from advanced technologies in recent years. The implementation of Crime GPT in our operations marks a crucial step towards a digitized approach in law enforcement." "This AI-powered tool will not only enhance public security but also improve our efficiency in maintaining law and order by providing real-time alerts. By facilitating faster retrieval of information and streamlining investigative processes, Crime GPT will greatly aid ongoing criminal investigations. It will also enable better data collation across various law enforcement centres, leading to quicker solutions," he said.

Staqu Technologies' co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Atul Rai said, "We are proud to work with homeland security and we hope to keep strengthening our collaborative relation with Nagpur Police all in service of fortifying the security landscape." Rai said Crime GPT, a key feature of SIMBA, utilises an extensive criminal database to provide results from video, document and audio data. Criminal information can be searched using facial recognition, audio input or natural language query in written form. The tool promptly accesses the database and delivers the required information. PTI CLS NP