AI-powered surveillance to ensure devotees' safety at next year's Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj/Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will roll out a state-of-the-art surveillance system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure the safety of the crores of devotees expected to attend the Maha Kumbh next year.

Advertisment

Held every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh is scheduled to take place in Prayagraj from January 14 to February 26, 2025.

More than 2,750 CCTV cameras, including AI-enabled units, are being installed throughout the city for the mega event. The cameras will be linked to a central control room, allowing for real-time monitoring and swift response to any incidents.

As per a press statement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently reviewed the preparations for the Maha Kumbh wherein he emphasised the importance of completing all the work by December 15.

Advertisment

The government is focusing on enhancing the security measures to ensure a seamless experience for the devotees, the statement said.

"AI-powered cameras are being strategically installed at key locations in and around the fairground to monitor the crowd and identify the potential threats. So far, 1,000 such cameras have been installed and connected to the control room," it added.

Additionally, 80 TV screens will be placed throughout the city to display important information.

Advertisment

To address the expected influx of more than 25 crore devotees, a dedicated monitoring unit is being set up in the control room, while a 50-seat call centre will be made operational for the Maha Kumbh with the Helpline No. 1920, the statement said.

Police officers will manage the helpline round the clock to provide continuous updates to the officials.

The system will instantly notify the relevant authorities of any suspicious activity, objects, or large gatherings, enabling swift crowd management.

Advertisment

Also, CCTVs with real-time alerts will play a crucial role in preventing crowd congestion.

Given the anticipated number of devotees, parking arrangements are being made to accommodate 500,000 vehicles with strict security measures.

An AI-based parking management system will be implemented to track vehicle movement and ensure comprehensive monitoring.