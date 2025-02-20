AI regulation policies won't hinder innovation: Principal Scientific Adviser

Indore, Feb 20 (PTI) Principal Scientific Adviser to the central government, Prof Ajay Kumar Sood, has said policies for the regulation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) are being shaped to ensure innovation is not hindered.

Taking to reporters here on Wednesday, Sood also said the foreign AI models wouldn't be banned in India as long as they do not violate the privacy of citizens or breach Indian laws.

Sood was in Indore to attend the foundation day celebrations of the Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT).

On the apprehensions related to China's AI model "DeepSeek", the Principal Scientific Advisor said, "We have learnt many lessons from DeepSeek. We should not be afraid of it. We should see what these lessons are and how we can use them." Stating that moving forward in the field of AI is very important, Sood said the government will regulate this sector very efficiently so that innovation is not hindered in any way.

He said the Indian government's policy on AI is neither very strict like Europe nor completely open like America.

"If any AI model violates our laws through criminal acts like deep fake or impersonation, then obviously appropriate action will be taken," Sood said.

Legal violations will be prevented with the help of a techno-legal approach in the field of AI and the privacy of people's data will also be protected, he added. PTI HWP ADU NSK GK