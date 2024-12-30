AI revolutionising everything from patient care to health communication: Delhi AIIMS director

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Artificial Intelligence is revolutionising everything from patient care to health communication and AIIMS, Delhi, is investing over Rs 300 crore in digital infrastructure to ensure that every stakeholder -- patients, doctors, and researchers -- benefits from this innovation, the premier institute's Director Dr M Srinivas said.

"By integrating AI, we can improve efficiency, reduce delays, and enable world class research," he said at a recently held event at AIIMS here.

Dr Srinivas also emphasised that leveraging AI to simplify and disseminate health information will empower patients and improve their engagement with healthcare systems, ultimately leading to better health outcomes.

At the event, leaders in healthcare, technology, and policy shared insights into how AI is poised to bridge critical gaps in health communication, making information more accessible, reliable, and patient-centric.

Dr Kavita Narayan, Senior Technical Advisor, HRH for Health Systems at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that a good health system is one that isn't reliant on individuals.

"AI can play a vital role in making healthcare more accurate, compassionate, and equitable. To truly make a difference, we must integrate technology thoughtfully and ensure collaboration between policymakers, technologists, and healthcare providers," Dr Narayan said.

A standout example of AI's application in healthcare communication is Humeta, a custom-trained AI model introduced by Mr Daleep Singh Manhas, co-founder and CEO of Healthpresso.

Speaking about its potential, he explained, "Healthcare is a sensitive field where credibility is paramount. Humeta is trained on over a million data points from trusted medical sources like The Lancet and PubMed, ensuring that the information it generates is both accurate and up-to-date." Manhas further elaborated on how Humeta tackles the challenge of accessibility. He said 63 per cent of people find it difficult to understand medical content.

"With Humeta, we simplify complex medical concepts into digestible and credible formats -- text, visuals, and interactive tools -- ensuring that patients are empowered with reliable information they can trust," he said.

By combining accuracy, real-time data retrieval, and compliance with global healthcare standards, AI tools like Humeta are paving the way for a more inclusive and informed healthcare ecosystem.

Although AI offers unprecedented potential, experts caution against overdependence on technology at the expense of human connection. Dr KP Kochhar, Head of the Physiology Department at AIIMS, stressed the importance of balancing innovation with empathy in healthcare.

She remarked, "While AI can enhance precision and efficiency, we must preserve the human touch in healthcare. Compassion and technology must work together to create systems that prioritise the well-being of patients." The insights shared by experts at AIIMS underscored the emerging and pivotal role of AI in transforming health communication. By addressing long-standing challenges in accessibility and trust, AI promises to empower patients with knowledge, enabling them to make informed decisions about their health.

The discussions culminated in a collective call to action for responsible and ethical integration of AI in healthcare systems, urging policymakers, technologists, and healthcare providers to collaborate in leveraging AI for the greater good.

As AI continues to evolve, experts agree that its thoughtful application has the potential to create a future where healthcare communication is more inclusive, reliable, and patient-centric. By bridging gaps in health awareness and patient education, AI is shaping a more informed and healthier society. PTI PLB MNK MNK