AI-robot designer to Pakhawaj player, 19 children to be presented national awards on Monday

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) From an AI-powered robot designer to a prodigy in playing the traditional Pakhawaj, 19 children who showcased exceptional bravery, artistic prowess, innovative thinking, and selfless service, will be awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on Monday by President Droupadi Murmu.

The children, comprising nine boys and 10 girls, hail from 18 states and Union Territories, including two aspirational districts, , according to an official statement.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2024 will be given in six categories -- art and culture (7), bravery (1), innovation (1), science and technology (1), social service (4), and sports (5), the statement said.

President Droupadi Murmu will on Monday present the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 19 children for their exceptional achievements, the release said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the award winners on Tuesday, it added.

One of the most poignant stories is that of Aaditya Vijay Brahmane from Maharashtra, who will be posthumously awarded for his incredible act of bravery.

Brahmane sacrificed his life to save his cousins Harsh and Shlok from drowning after they fell into a river while playing.

Aryan Singh from Rajasthan is among the other children who would receive the award. Singh has created an Agrobot, an AI-powered robot designed to simplify the lives of farmers, incorporating advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT).

Armaan Ubhrani from Chhattisgarh, also known as the 'Google boy', would be presented the award for his exceptional skills in math and science.

At the age of only 6 years, Ubhrani has secured numerous records, including being the youngest author of a book series and solving 100 multiplication sums. His accomplishments extend to both national and international recognition, the release said.

In the realm of art and culture, Anushka Pathak from Uttar Pradesh has carved a niche for herself in 'Katha Vachan' (religious text narration) at the age of 8.

Following in the footsteps of her esteemed father, Pathak has mesmerised audiences across 22 states with her performances, becoming a recognised figure in the spiritual domain, the release said.

Arijeet Banerjee from West Bengal, a prodigy in playing the traditional Pakhawaj, has already left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape. He has performed at prestigious events like the International Dhrupad Festival and has received awards such as the Bharat Ratna M S Subbulakshmi Fellowship and the Asia Book of Records.

Hetvi Kantibhai Khimsuriya from Gujarat, despite facing severe cerebral palsy, has displayed extraordinary artistic abilities.

Her achievements include creating 250 works of free-hand painting, receiving numerous awards, and donating her monthly disability pension to support mentally-challenged children.

Among the other awardees is Ishfaq Hamid from Jammu and Kashmir who has become a maestro of Rabab and Matka, receiving accolades during various festivals and being honored with the Bhai Mardana National Award in 2020.

Md Hussain from Bihar has excelled in handcrafted arts, winning accolades in state and national-level competitions. He has also had the privilege of presenting his indigenous toys to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme.

Pendyala Laxmi Priya from Telangana is a Kuchipudi dancer, winning the Kala Utsav National Award 2023 in the classical dance category and holding titles like "Laasyapriya." In the field of innovation, Suhani Chauhan from Delhi has developed 'SO-APT,' a solar-powered agriculture vehicle, showcasing an impressive solution for sustainable farming.

In the realm of social service, Avnish Tiwari from Madhya Pradesh, overcoming obstacles associated with Down syndrome, trekked Mount Everest base camp at the age of seven and received the Shresth Divyang Bal Puraskar in 2022.

Another awardee Garima from Haryana, a visually impaired girl, is committed to providing education to underprivileged children through her initiative called "Sakshar Pathshala." Jyotsna Aktar from Tripura challenges societal norms and actively fights against child marriage, advocating for education and empowering other girls in her community.

In the field of wildlife conservation, Saiyam Mazumder from Assam, at the age of 15, has become India's youngest snake rescuer. She also takes care of stray animals.

Aaditya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh is being awarded for his accomplishment in sports. A specially-abled badminton player, Yadav has won numerous tournaments, including international championships, showcasing resilience and excellence.

Among other awardees in the sports and games segment is Charvi A from Karnataka, the Under-8 World Chess Champion, securing multiple titles at both national and international levels.

Jesicca Neyi Saring from Arunachal Pradesh stands out as a highly skilled badminton champion, consistently achieving excellence in various categories.

Linthoi Chanambam from Manipur is the first Indian to clinch a judo championship in any age group, securing gold at the 2022 World Judo Cadets championship in Sarajevo.

R Surya Prasad from Andhra Pradesh, who started mountaineering training at the age of five, scaled Mount Kilimanjaro at the age of nine. PTI UZM RPA