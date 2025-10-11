AI set to transform society, agriculture: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is driving a new wave of transformation in society and agriculture, helping bridge gaps in class, language, and geography.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the ‘HP Dreams Unlocked’ festival, jointly organised by HP and Intel, at Mehboob Studio in suburban Bandra here.

“AI, digitisation and technology can empower every Indian and turn imagination into reality,” Fadnavis said.

He said AI is already being used in agriculture.

“During the Agri-Hackathon in Pune, young innovators developed AI models that analyse air factors to predict pest infestations, offering timely alerts. This is a game-changer for farmers,” he said, adding that such interventions reduce losses, lower costs, and increase profits.

At the event, 40 outstanding projects were recognised for their potential social and economic impact. The CM said the government is ready to partner with these initiatives to improve citizens’ quality of life.

He said the state government has launched policies to adopt AI, set up a Digital Media Centre of Excellence with HP, and is planning partnerships to provide citizens with easy access to emerging technologies. PTI MR NR