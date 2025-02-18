AI should be integrated into aquaculture for disease prediction: Andhra CM

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 18 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday called for the integration of Artificial Intelligence into aquaculture, noting that the futuristic technology can help shrimp farmers ‘predict potential diseases’ in advance.

Addressing the Aqua Tech 2.0 conclave in Vijayawada, organised by the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation (GFST), Naidu emphasised the use of technology in aquaculture to reduce costs and improve quality.

"AI should be extensively integrated into aquaculture. Shrimp farmers often suffer losses due to viral infections, but AI can help predict potential diseases in advance, allowing for preventive measures," said Naidu in an official release.

Though some people may not have started using AI yet, the CM observed that its adoption is inevitable, offering scope for enhancing productivity and profitability.

Further, the TDP supremo highlighted that natural farming practices in aquaculture would enhance global demand for the southern state’s aqua products.

Urging aquaculture farmers to adopt pollution-free practices, the CM instructed that all aquafarming activities should be registered, warning that unregulated practices would be subject to enforcement.

Terming aquaculture as a special focus sector for the state government, he said Andhra Pradesh is highly conducive to the sector.

According to the CM, aquaculture was a major revenue generator between 2014 and 2019, accounting for 8.8 per cent of the Gross Value Added (GVA).

Moreover, Naidu stressed that aquaculture should act as a growth engine for the state's economic prosperity.