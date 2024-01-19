AI start-up CEO accused of killing minor son sent to 13-day judicial custody

Panaji, Jan 19 (PTI) The children's court in Goa on Friday remanded Suchana Seth, the chief executive officer of an Artificial Intelligence start-up who is accused of killing her four-year-old son, in judicial custody for 13 days.

Advertisment

Seth had been in police custody since January 8. After her extended remand of five days came to an end, she was produced in the court at Panaji by the Calangute police.

As the police did not seek her further remand, the court sent her to 13 days of judicial custody.

Seth (39) allegedly killed her son in a service apartment at Candolim in Goa and stuffed his body in a bag before taking it to neighbouring Karnataka in a taxi. She was arrested from Chitradurga in the southern state on January 8.

Advertisment

A lawyer representing Seth said the police did not ask for any further remand from the court, after which she was sent to the Judicial custody.

He said his client has not filed for bail so far.

After being presented in the court, Seth was taken to the Central Jail at Colvale in North Goa.

Seth has been booked under various sections, including murder, destruction of evidence and section 8 of Goa Children's Act. PTI RPS NP