AI Summit protest: BJP Yuva Morcha holds demonstration in Panchkula, seeks Rahul's apology

Panchkula, Feb 21 (PTI) The BJP Yuva Morcha members on Saturday held a demonstration here against the "shirtless protest" by Congress' youth wing during the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

The protesters, led by senior BJP leader and former Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, assembled at Sector 5 and raised slogans against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

They also burnt an effigy of the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, accusing him and his party workers of trying to insult India at the mega event.

The Yuva Morcha demanded an apology from Gandhi for allegedly defaming the country.

On Friday, a group of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers held a "shirtless protest" at an exhibition hall during the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam. They walked around holding T-shirts with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump printed on them, along with slogans against the government and its trade deal with the US.

The protest, which lasted a few minutes before the group was bundled out of the hall, caught the guests and other visitors by surprise, many of whom watched on in disbelief, given the significance of the AI Summit that India is hosting.

Following the incident, four IYC workers were arrested, who were sent to five-day police custody on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here, Gian Chand Gupta lashed out at Gandhi for the IYC members' protest.

"The way some 'goondas' of Rahul Gandhi held a demonstration and insulted India... there can be no bigger crime than this," he said, adding that the Congress leader always tries to defame India within the country or abroad.

"Youths in the country are angry over such actions. Indians will not accept them. We demand that Rahul Gandhi resign and seek an apology for his people trying to insult India," he said.