AI Summit protest: Security tightened at Delhi crime branch office ahead of IYC chief's release

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Security has been stepped up outside the Crime Branch office in Delhi ahead of the release of Uday Bhanu Chib, president of the Indian Youth Congress, an official said on Saturday.

A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Chib, who was arrested in connection with a protest at the India AI Impact Summit.

Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers and barricades have been placed outside the office premises as supporters of Chib began arriving in anticipation of his release later in the day.

Senior officers are supervising the arrangements to ensure that law and order is maintained.

Chib was produced before Duty Magistrate Vanshika Mehta after the expiry of his four-day police custody granted on February 24.

The Delhi Police had sought a seven-day extension of his custodial interrogation, but the magistrate dismissed the plea and granted him bail.

Police said adequate security arrangements have been put in place to manage the gathering and prevent any untoward incident as Chib is expected to walk out later today.