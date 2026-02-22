AI Summit proved to be a turning point how world will utilise power of AI: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the India AI Impact Summit proved to be a turning point in the trajectory of how the world will utilise the power of artificial intelligence in the future, and asserted that global leaders were impressed with the breakthroughs achieved by India in the domain.

In his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat, Modi also asked people to remain vigilant against online financial fraud and digital arrest, and appealed to all to comply with requests from banks for doing KYC (know your customer) as it is crucial for an individual's bank account's safety.

The prime minister said the country recently witnessed an achievement during the AI Summit held in the city where leaders from many countries, industry leaders, innovators, and people associated with the start-up sector came together. "This summit proved to be a turning point in the trajectory of how the world will utilise the power of AI in the future," he said.

At the summit, Modi said, he showed myriad things to world leaders, especially two things which impressed them a lot.

He said the first product was at Amul's booth where it was explained how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is helping people in the treatment of animals, and how farmers keep track of their livestock with the help of 24x7 AI assistance.

The prime minister said the second product was related to Indian culture and leaders from all over the world were amazed to see how, with the help of AI, India is preserving ancient texts, knowledge, manuscripts and adapting them in accordance with today's generation.

“At the India AI Impact Summit, world leaders were impressed by these AI breakthroughs,” he said.

At the summit, the world got to see India's amazing capabilities in the field of AI and during the event, India also launched three Made in India AI models, he said, noting it was the biggest AI summit ever.

On the growing incidents of digital arrest and digital frauds, he said many senior citizens and innocent people have become victims of such financial crimes and hence it was very important to remain alert and vigilant.

"Sometimes, when you receive messages from your bank asking you to update KYC or re-KYC, the question arises in your mind: I have already done KYC, then why this? I urge you not to fret; this is just for the safety of your money," he said.

The prime minister also referred to many Indian origin players playing for other nations in the T-20 World Cup, noting it gives joy to the people "The Canadian team has the highest number of players of Indian origin. Team captain Dilpreet Bajwa was born in Gurdaspur, Punjab. Navneet Dhaliwal is from Chandigarh. This list includes many names like Harsh Thakar and Shreyas Mowa, who are raising the pride of not only Canada'¦ but India as well," he said.

He said this was the hallmark of Indianness and wherever Indians go, they remain connected to the roots of their motherland and contribute to the development of their 'karambhoomi', the country they live and work in.

The prime minister said during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, he spoke about attaining "freedom from the mentality of slavery" as part of it, the country is leaving behind the "symbols of slavery" and has begun to value symbols related to Indian culture.

He said the Rashtrapati Bhavan has also taken an important step in this direction and on Monday will celebrate 'Rajaji Utsav' during which a statue of C. Rajagopalachari will be unveiled in the central courtyard of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Rajagopalachari was the first Indian Governor General of independent India.

Modi also had a message for students appearing for various final examinations.

Calling students "exam warriors", he said their worth is not determined by their mark sheet.

"Yes, it's natural to have some doubts at such times. Sometimes you wonder if you'll remember everything or not! Sometimes you wonder if you'll run out of time. Children of every generation have experienced these feelings; you're not alone. Remember, your worth isn't determined by your mark sheet. So, trust yourself. Write wholeheartedly about what you've studied," he said.

During the address, the prime minister also paid tributes to former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, whose birth anniversary falls on February 24, and also mentioned about Kerala's centuries-old Mamangam tradition, often called the Kerala Kumbh, which has come alive again after nearly 250 years.PTI ACB DV DV