AI Summit: Traffic curbs on key New Delhi roads on Saturday

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory announcing special arrangements on several key roads in New Delhi on February 21 in view of the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, an official said.

With a large number of visitors, delegates and officials expected to attend the event, traffic regulations will be enforced to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public safety, according to the advisory.

The restrictions will remain in force from 9 am to 8 pm, with heavy footfall and increased vehicular movement anticipated in and around the venue.

Roads likely to be affected include Bhairon Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, Purana Qila Road and Mathura Road. Commuters using these stretches may face congestion and diversions during peak movement hours, the advisory said.

To ease traffic flow, motorists have been advised to use alternative routes such as Tilak Marg, Sikandra Road and Ring Road, and plan their journeys in advance, factoring in additional travel time while commuting through central Delhi.

Special deployment of traffic personnel will be made around Bharat Mandapam and adjoining roads to regulate vehicular movement and prevent bottlenecks during the summit hours, it said. PTI SSJ RHL