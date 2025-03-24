AI to be used to deliver property documents to doorsteps, identify illegal constructions: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Mar 24 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced on Monday that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) would use artificial intelligence to deliver property documents to doorsteps and identify illegal constructions.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting with Bengaluru legislators on the BBMP budget for 2025-26, he said, "Many property owners have built excess floor areas without legal sanction and are not paying proportionate taxes. We will use artificial intelligence to identify and measure such illegal constructions." According to him, about seven lakh properties had not paid property tax, of which one lakh have now been brought under the tax bracket.

"The remaining properties also need to be included. The BBMP previously lacked the authority to attach illegal properties, but a law was passed last week enabling this. It has also been decided that even private roads in private layouts will now be declared public roads," he explained.

Shivakumar stated that he has instructed senior officials to suspend BBMP officials found colluding with owners of illegal properties.

"All properties must pay taxes, and there will be no compromise on that. Some MLAs have suggested classifying residences as group housing and single housing while issuing approvals," he added.

He also announced that khatas (property documents) will be delivered to residents' doorsteps starting in April.

"All property records have been digitised. We will conduct awareness programs in collaboration with MLAs from the respective constituencies," he added.

Noting that street vendors will no longer be permitted to build shops by the roadside, Shivakumar said the BBMP is willing to provide 10,000 pushcarts this year.

"We have received 3,778 applications for pushcarts. The registration deadline has been extended until the end of April. Vendors who do not register will be removed. The BBMP will issue specially designed pushcarts," he said.

Asked about the BBMP elections not being conducted for the last five years, he replied, "The government is preparing to conduct the BBMP elections soon. We will proceed as soon as the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill is approved by the Governor." Regarding the BBMP budget, Shivakumar said that Bengaluru’s elected representatives have put forward numerous suggestions and demands from their constituencies. "All these will be considered in the BBMP budget," he added. PTI JR SSK ROH