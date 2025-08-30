AI to shape security of our future: Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar

Chandigarh, Aug 30 (PTI) Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar on Saturday said artificial intelligence stands at the cutting edge of innovation, shaping the security of our future.

He was speaking at a seminar on “Warfare Re-Imagined: AI at the Heart of Future Combat" by the Army's Western Command at Manekshaw Auditorium, Chandimandir Military Station, a statement said.

Katiyar highlighted that AI embodies adaptability, resilience, and readiness to face future challenges and raises critical questions for security and military domains, independent decision-making, ethics, and responsibility.

This, he said, goes beyond technology and touches upon issues of life and death for humanity.

Adopting AI in defence is no longer a matter of choice but an imperative to secure technological advantage in an increasingly contested global environment, Katiyar said.

The seminar brought together senior military leadership, domain experts from academia, professionals from the defence industry, members of the Gyan Chakra think tank, global experts, and students from local universities and colleges.

Lt Gen Katiyar said the armed forces must remain at the forefront of technological adaptation, blending AI-driven innovation with the ingenuity of the soldier, to remain future-ready and safeguard the nation's security interests.

The seminar saw sessions on including AI in the operational paradigm to achieve combat superiority, cognitive warfare and cyber dominance for force readiness, logistic precision, and training transformation, the statement said.

The speakers highlighted the importance of indigenisation, ethical considerations, and close collaboration between the armed forces, industry, and academia.