AI will augment doctors' capabilities, not replace them: Anupriya Patel

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Artificial Intelligence is not intended to replace doctors, but to augment their capabilities, help bridge gaps arising from the shortage of medical professionals and address the growing burden of patients, Union Minister Anupriya Patel said on Wednesday.

Launching an online training programme on artificial intelligence (AI) in medical education, the Union minister of state for health expressed satisfaction at the response to the initiative and noted that more than 42,000 doctors have registered for the programme.

The programme has been developed by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), an autonomous body under the Union Health Ministry.

Patel described the initiative as timely and forward-looking, stating that in a country grappling with a burden of non-communicable diseases and the continuing challenge of tuberculosis, such programmes can support a shift from reactive to more proactive and preventive approaches to healthcare delivery.

The use of AI in healthcare is no longer an option but a necessity, she said and asserted that it is not intended to replace doctors, but to augment their capabilities, help bridge gaps arising from shortages of medical professionals, and address the growing patient burden.

The minister underscored that the adoption of AI must be guided by the principles of accountability, accessibility, and ethical use, ensuring that technological advancements strengthen healthcare delivery while safeguarding patient interests.

The programme has been designed to provide approximately 50,000 doctors with a foundational understanding of AI and its practical applications in clinical practice, diagnostics, clinical decision-making, research and medical education.

It aims to enhance digital competencies among medical professionals and enable them to effectively integrate AI-based tools into healthcare delivery and academic practice.

Speaking at the Occasion, Dr Abhijat Sheth, the president of NBEMS, said the programme reflects NBEMS' commitment to modernising medical education and strengthening capacity building among doctors.